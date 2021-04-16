Advertisement

Williston High School announces prom plans

Williston High School Prom
Williston High School Prom(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Prom in Williston will go on this year with a few changes.

The event will take place Saturday, April 24 from 7 p.m. to midnight, with an afterparty to follow.

In order to keep capacity limits down, grand march will be split into two different times, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Couples can choose when they want to go after they buy tickets next week.

At this time, masks will be recommended and not required, as long as COVID numbers at the high school remain low.

“If we get more than the 1 percent positive or isolating rate and we go back to required at the high school, then we’ll parrot that with the prom,” said prom advisor Madelyn Moore.

Grand March will be at the High School Theater, with the prom being held over at the gym. Tickets go on sale next week for $20 a person and couples will receive 8 vouchers for family and friends to attend grand march.

