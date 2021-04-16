Ten Commandments could now be displayed in schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has signed a bill giving a clear path for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools.

Schools and teachers will have immunity from potential lawsuits that could arise from posting the commandments in classrooms, but the state may not be so lucky.

Those against the bill said litigation may be inevitable, as federal courts have recurringly declared the posting of the Ten Commandments in public schools to be unconstitutional.

But supporters in the House said the requirement to display other historical documents with the Ten Commandments would shield them from lawsuits.

In a statement, Gov. Burgum said, “School boards are already required to develop a policy for the proper display of any religious objects or documents. This law supports local control and gives school districts full control over whether to display any religious objects or documents.”

