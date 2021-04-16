Advertisement

Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By WVUE staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - A second body has been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 33 miles from where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from a person privy to information about the investigation.

“Now 68 hours in,” Spencer Gremillion wrote. “The weather conditions have still been rough, but they’ve been able to run lines to numerous entry points. They have still yet to go inside of the boat. We’re unsure why there isn’t more that can be done.”

The identity of the crewmember has not been released.

Family members have been briefed by United States Coast Guard officials at least twice a day since Wednesday. The new information was divulged at noon Friday.

Captain David Ledet’s body was recovered Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the remaining 11 crewmembers.

The United States Coast Guard rescued two people on Tuesday, good Samaritans rescued another four.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% rate; 168 positive; 1 death; 35.9% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why

Latest News

Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
Vaccination Passport
ND lawmakers push to halt any vaccine passports
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
Human composting legislation considered in Delaware