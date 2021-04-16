Advertisement

Road trains pilot project gains traction

(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill that would kickstart a pilot project for road trains, which are semis with more than one trailer attached, received further traction with approval in the Senate on Friday.

The Department of Transportation would spearhead the project which will not only include road trains, but also tractors and other trailer combinations.

Lawmakers in support said allowing truckers to haul more at once would be more efficient and cost-effective.

“There’s a pilot project that, in fact, will be the rubber hitting the road and the rest of the part of the study is to see if we tear up the road,” said Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot.

Concern that exceeding maximum weight limits for the pilot project could impact North Dakota roads prompted lawmakers to add the study.

However, before the project can begin, it must also be approved by Congress, and state lawmakers passed a resolution last month requesting congressional permission for the project.

