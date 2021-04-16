ND lawmakers push to halt any vaccine passports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Senate resolution urging Congress to refrain from issuing vaccine passports has passed the House.

Lawmakers are asking Congress not to pass any law relating to vaccine passports that could restrict someone from traveling because they haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those in support of the resolution argue personal freedoms are at stake.

They say vaccine passports, digital health IDs, or similar documentation hinders equality and personal privacy as well.

Although not all lawmakers are in favor, the majority of lawmakers in both chambers agreed to send the resolution to Congress and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.