Advertisement

Minot Public Schools plans summer high school schedule

Education
Education(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High School administrators recently released the summer school schedule along with summer facility protocols.

Physical Science and Drivers Education classes run June 2-25 at Magic City Campus.

Language Arts 11 will be taught June 7-16 for students in semester one and June 16-25 for students in semester two.

All other classes will be from June 7-25.

District schools will open for camps and other activities over the summer.

“The committee is recommending that we allow open gyms, camps and groups to use our facilities this summer as we have in pre-COVID years,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Administrators said they are still working to make accommodations with students who have been distance learning due to health concerns.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% rate; 168 positive; 1 death; 35.9% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% rate; 179 positive; 3 deaths; 36.8% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Minot Litter
Efforts to clean up litter in the Magic City
Rapid COVID Testing
Local, state health officials discuss presence of COVID-19 variants in ND
Williston High School Prom
Williston High School announces prom plans
Williston High School will stick with the ACT.
Williston High School to require ACT even with changes being made at state level