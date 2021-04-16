Minot Public Schools plans summer high school schedule

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High School administrators recently released the summer school schedule along with summer facility protocols.

Physical Science and Drivers Education classes run June 2-25 at Magic City Campus.

Language Arts 11 will be taught June 7-16 for students in semester one and June 16-25 for students in semester two.

All other classes will be from June 7-25.

District schools will open for camps and other activities over the summer.

“The committee is recommending that we allow open gyms, camps and groups to use our facilities this summer as we have in pre-COVID years,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Administrators said they are still working to make accommodations with students who have been distance learning due to health concerns.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.