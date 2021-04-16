Mandaree CARES facility offers recovery aid to community

MANDAREE, N.D. – Overcoming addiction can be a real challenge for some communities who don’t have access to the right resources.

Organizers behind a new facility in Mandaree are looking to change that, and carry on the spirit of those lost to addiction.

For Harriet Goodiron, losing family to addiction is a reminder of what good this center will do for her community.

“I’m so thankful that they remembered DeRae today, and naming a part of the facility after her, that means a lot to our family so we thank, anyone that had a part in doing that,” said Goodiron.

Her niece DeRae Mann is one of three community members who lost their battle with addiction, but whose names are now used for programs to help others offered through the Mandaree care center.

They’re very reflective of the current needs of the community, we’ve had so many deaths, so many overdoses, so many people just not taking care of themselves,” said Director Vivian Lonefight.

The programs focus on topics such as sober living, drug and alcohol prevention and tobacco addiction.

Tribal leaders worked for six months on the project and said it is the first step in addressing a larger problem.

“I’m just hoping that t will show people that we have someplace, you’re not alone. You have someplace to come and to heal. And hopefully to not have the drugs in the community, that’s the long range goal,” said West Segment Councilwoman Sherry Turner-Lonefight.

Members in the community said they are grateful to now have help so close to home.

“Right now, it’s here for our people and I’m just so thankful and so grateful that the care center has been brought to Mandaree. And I know they will do a very successful job,” said Goodiron.

Honoring he past to move towards a better future.

Councilwoman Lonefight allocated funds from the West Segment to create the center, which is also accepting sponsorships and donations.

You can find more information on each of the programs on the Mandaree Care Center Facebook page here, or by contacting Vivian Lonefight at: 701-421-4631.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.