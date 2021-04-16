Mandan mom writes book to foster acceptance, understanding

MANDAN, N.D. - Parents always want the best for our kids.

For parents of kids with disabilities, the list of dreams includes acceptance and understanding.

A Mandan mom hopes her new book can open reader’s eyes to the importance of accepting those who might look or act a little different.

Maggie Jensen could listen to her mom read this book all day. This story is pretty special to the Jensen family. Maggie’s mom, Erin, is the author and illustrator and it’s dedicated to Maggie and her older sister, Josephine.

Josephine has autism. Erin says there were little things she noticed that caused concern when Josephine was just an infant. They got the autism diagnosis when Josephine was 18 months old.

“There’s definitely an adjustment period,” said Erin.

But Erin wouldn’t change anything about her oldest daughter.

“She has taught us so much, really opened our minds,” she added.

Now, she hopes her book, “Rainbow Sheep,” can open more people’s minds.

“I wanted to write a book about embracing our differences,” Erin explained.

“Rainbow Sheep” is the story of a farmer whose sheep don’t act or look like other sheep.

“The farmer finds himself reflecting on their quirks and their unusual behaviors, but he also touches on how incredibly caring and loving they are. I guess in the end you know he realizes he loves his sheep for who they are, quirks and all,” she said.

It’s a message Erin hopes everyone who reads this book, both parents and kids, will take to heart.

You can purchase “Rainbow Sheep” at Ferguson’s Books and More in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo. It’s also available on Amazon.

