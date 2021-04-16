Magic City car show returns to State Fair Center

MINOT, N.D. – Classic car collectors and enthusiasts will be taking over the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot this weekend for the return of the Magic City Car and Trade Show.

The show is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The public is welcome to enjoy activities, raffles, booths, and the vehicles on display.

The State Fair Center is recommending the public follow all CDC health guidelines.

