Local, state health officials discuss presence of COVID-19 variants in ND

Rapid COVID Testing
Rapid COVID Testing(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the North Dakota Department of Health said they have identified four different variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this month, Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit told Minot city leaders that two COVID variants have been detected in the areas they serve.

“It’s mostly cased in the younger kids and the younger adults,” said Clute.

Kirby Kruger with the state health department said the 79 different variants they have found in the state are categorized into four different types, one from the UK, one from South Africa, and two from California.

“There are 14 counties that we have variants in, and they are widely geographic. It is not in one particular area, so it is widely impacting North Dakota,” said Kruger.

Currently, the UK variant is the most widespread in the country.

Kruger said it is 50% more infectious than the original virus.

Kruger said taking either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine lowers the chance of becoming seriously ill.

“The vaccines are going to be effective in helping to reduce the risk of becoming sick even from the variants,” said Kruger.

For more information on where to go to get a COVID-19 vaccine visit the COVID vaccine locator on the state health department website.

