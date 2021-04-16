Law enforcement officers train decision-making skills with new simulator

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Out at the Law Enforcement Training Academy Range, officers are practicing decision-making skills with a driving course, shooting ranges, and now a simulator.

First, officers are coached on various techniques including pursuit intervention on the emergency operations driving pad. This type of training has changed over the years.

“Now, driver’s training is better decision-making, learning to respond responsibly instead of all about high-speed. Driving appropriately and professionally when you get on scene allows you to get out of the car more relaxed and assess the scene properly and react properly when you’re on scene,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Chad Hermanson.

Then, officers can run through several scenarios on a new simulator.

“Somebody’s yelling at you, somebody’s swearing at you, somebody’s raising a weapon, whatever it may be, we can create a scene or a scenario and make them act,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Derek Arndt

There are countless quick-paced and branching storylines.

“If you were to do that differently and you knew it would play out like that, would you have shot?” asked Sgt. Arndt after running an officer through the simulation.

The officers have the option to review how they performed.

“What we are trying to do is to create artificial stress that simulates real life, and whether it’s through a simulator or through our scenario-based or reality-based training, we put the officers in the most realistic situation we can in order to evaluate their skill set, to evaluate their decision-making,” added Sgt. Arndt.

This simulator opened last month. The simulator along with the shooting ranges and the driving course are meant to prepare new and veteran law enforcement officers in de-escalation and judgmental use of force.

The Legislature and Governor Doug Burgum provided funds to make this possible.

