‘Hot Blooded!’ Foreigner coming to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks is brining in a major rock concert to the Alerus Center, Foreigner will be up north in Sept. of 2021.

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. and will start at $39.50. You can get tickets from the Alerus Center box office, Ticket Master, Peppermint Entertainment or Outback Presents.

Foreigner hits include ‘Cold as Ice’, ‘Juke Box Hero’ and ‘Feels like the First Time’ to name a few off their long playlist.

