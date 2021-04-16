Advertisement

‘Hot Blooded!’ Foreigner coming to Grand Forks

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2008 file photo, from left, Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson, Jason...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2008 file photo, from left, Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson, Jason Bonham and Tom Gimbel,of Foreigner, perform on the NBC "Today" television program in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)(RICHARD DREW | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks is brining in a major rock concert to the Alerus Center, Foreigner will be up north in Sept. of 2021.

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. and will start at $39.50. You can get tickets from the Alerus Center box office, Ticket Master, Peppermint Entertainment or Outback Presents.

Foreigner hits include ‘Cold as Ice’, ‘Juke Box Hero’ and ‘Feels like the First Time’ to name a few off their long playlist.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% rate; 168 positive; 1 death; 35.9% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% rate; 179 positive; 3 deaths; 36.8% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Keep America Beautiful Month
Keep America Beautiful Month
Quality Rest & Sleep
NDTKids RedDoor 4/16/2021
Athletic Shoes
Athletic Shoes
Vaccination Passport
ND lawmakers push to halt any vaccine passports
Keep America Beautiful Month
Keep America Beautiful Month