Former Mandan police officer accused of recording minor pleads guilty

Scott Warzecha
Scott Warzecha(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Mandan police officer accused of recording a minor in the bathroom has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Forty-five-year-old Scott Warzecha pleaded guilty Friday to one count of surreptitious intrusion and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Warzecha was originally charged with two counts of surreptitious intrusion but that was lowered to one count as part of a court agreement.

Warzecha is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom vent and recording a minor in November.

A pre-sentencing investigation has been ordered before Warzecha is sentenced.

