Advertisement

Efforts to clean up litter in the Magic City

Minot Litter
Minot Litter(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – There are more than a 50 billion pieces of litter on U.S. roadways, mainly from drivers and pedestrians—that’s according to KeepAmericaBeautiful.org.

Even driving around Minot, you may have noticed more trash and litter around the Magic City. A Minot organization is doing their part to help cut that down.

Litter around the Magic City, not only is it unsightly, it also damages the environment by getting into water supplies.

“Those plastics get into our waterways. They move throughout the country out to the oceans,” said Tim Baumann, a local environmental advocate.

The Minot Area Chamber EDC will be hosting their annual trash cleanup the first weekend in May to help get the city ready for the summer months.

“We have areas that we are concentrating on that we ask people to come sign up for. They put teams together, there are many businesses that do this year after year,” said Carla Dolan with the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

But the effort to clean up the city doesn’t just have to be two days.

“It’s easy to just grab a bag from you house and while you are out for walk, just pick up a few things and you know it can be done all year long, it doesn’t just have to be done the first weekend in May,” said Dolan.

Every piece of trash picked up counts.

“Even if it seems like you are shouting to the wind or it doesn’t matter, it really does. It makes a big impact on our community now and in the months and years to come,” said Baumann.

Working to keep the Magic City clean.

For more information on the cleanup map and how to volunteer, contact the Minot Area Chamber EDC at 701-852-6000 or email minot@minotchamberedc.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% rate; 168 positive; 1 death; 35.9% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.8% rate; 179 positive; 3 deaths; 36.8% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Education
Minot Public Schools plans summer high school schedule
Rapid COVID Testing
Local, state health officials discuss presence of COVID-19 variants in ND
Williston High School Prom
Williston High School announces prom plans
Williston High School will stick with the ACT.
Williston High School to require ACT even with changes being made at state level