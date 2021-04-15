Women’s college hockey teams arrive in Minot for ACHA tournament

MINOT, N.D. – Div. I women’s hockey teams from all over the country are taking over the Magic City this week as they get ready for NCHA Women’s Hockey tournament.

The ACHA Div. I Women’s Tournament may be the last time seniors like Midland University’s Kenzie Bertolas get to play on their teams.

“It feels amazing, we didn’t make it last year so being able to make it back in my senior year is just a great experience. We’ve always kind of been the underdog, so being able to come together and work as hard as we can every time we’re on the ice has been our strength over the years,” said Bertolas.

Teams are getting their practice in as they get ready for the first day of games Thursday.

Lindenwood Lady lions Defensive player Lindsaid Gillis said she’s glad to be returning for her fourth and final time.

“Just seeing how everything played out we always said ‘This is our goal, regardless of what happens, whatever gets thrown in our way, this is what we’re going to work for.’ And the fact that we worked so hard and it’s something we actually get to do this year. It makes you feel good because all that effort, everything got put into something that you work all year for,” said Gillis.

The Minot State Beavers qualified as well. While they’re glad to welcome in teams on to their ice, Junior Hayley Wickham said they hope to have the home court advantage.

“As soon as we heard that nationals were hosted in Minot we were ecstatic and it just makes us that much more excited and intrigued to win this year. It’ll be nice having some familiar faces in the crowds and just having our friends out to support us and the community and it’ll just make the environment that much better,” said Wickham Gearing up to throw down for their shot at the championship.

The tournament will be held from April 15-19 at the Maysa Arena.

You can purchase your tickets for each event day through Visit Minot here.

