Williston High School gauging interest for optional vaccination clinic for 16-year-old students and above

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston High School is asking parents if they would be interested in having their kids receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A questionnaire was sent out to high school parents asking them to fill out if they would allow their student to take the Pfizer Vaccine.

If there is enough support, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit would hold a clinic for students with parent consent. Students who become fully vaccinated would avoid quarantine in the event of close contact.

“The benefits of being fully vaccinated is if you are in a school setting, you do not have to quarantine if the individual next to you is positive, so that’s a huge, huge advantage,” said Lynn Douglas RN, MSN School Nurse Coordinator.

The Pfizer Vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorized for people aged 16 and above. This would be optional and only students with written consent from their parent or guardian would be allowed to get the vaccine.

