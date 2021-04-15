What the J&J halt means for rural communities

MINOT, N.D. – With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, healthcare providers across the state are having to adjust their vaccination clinics.

For First District Health Unit, four rural Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics were scheduled for the upcoming weeks in Mohall and Towner. The patients who scheduled appointments are now being notified of the halt in vaccines, and are being asked if they would prefer the Pfizer shot.

“In a population where it’s hard to get them in for a second dose, so that’s really where it’s going to hurt us the most. You have people who can’t come into the clinic twice, so hopefully we get it back soon,” said Lacey McNichols with First District Health Unit.

First District will be able to hold onto their current stock of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while state and federal regulators determine the next step, as the shelf life lasts much longer than the other two coronavirus vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.