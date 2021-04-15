Advertisement

Thursday: 4.0% rate; 168 positive; 1 death; 35.9% 2x vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.0% Thursday. 168 tests were positive out of 5,952. There was 1 new death (1,475 total). 31 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 3 ICU beds occupied. 1,174 cases remain active. 45.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 35.9% receiving two doses. There have been 491,821 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.8%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

BY THE NUMBERS

265,416

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

492,026

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

5,952

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,862,981

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

168

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

74

PCR Tests

94

Antigen Tests

105,380

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.02%

Daily Positivity Rate**

1,174

Total Active Cases

+19

Change in active cases from yesterday

142

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

102,731

Total recovered since the pandemic began

31

Currently hospitalized

+3

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

1

New death(s)

1,475

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Stark County

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

5

Barnes

0

Griggs

0

Renville

0

Benson

0

Hettinger

0

Richland

1

Billings

0

Kidder

1

Rolette

1

Bottineau

1

LaMoure

1

Sargent

8

Bowman

0

Logan

1

Sheridan

0

Burke

0

McHenry

0

Sioux

2

Burleigh

17

McIntosh

0

Slope

0

Cass

59

McKenzie

3

Stark

4

Cavalier

0

McLean

1

Steele

1

Dickey

0

Mercer

2

Stutsman

6

Divide

0

Morton

8

Towner

0

Dunn

1

Mountrail

1

Traill

0

Eddy

0

Nelson

0

Walsh

3

Emmons

1

Oliver

0

Ward

5

Foster

0

Pembina

1

Wells

0

Golden Valley

0

Pierce

0

Williams

9

Grand Forks

23

Ramsey

2

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.5% rate; 177 positive; 1 death; 35.4% 2x vaccinated
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
School bus, vehicle collide on Highway 83
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why

Latest News

In this image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 15, 2021, by Mads Nissen,...
Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year
FILE - In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for boots at...
$1,400 stimulus checks helped March retail sales soar 9.8%
A nurse tends to a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Charles Nicolle...
WHO: Europe has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘Red’ states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations