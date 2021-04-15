Shortages in appliances, PVC pipe, copper, and other materials impact those building or renovating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keeping building materials in stock continues to be a challenge for those building or remodeling according to a study by the National Association of Home Builders. The study also says that homebuilding activity will continue to grow in 2021.

Stores are having trouble keeping materials like PVC pipe, copper, appliances, and other items on the shelves.

“A company bankruptcy affects that. A lot of these products are imported, they’re not coming. Electrical appliances just about all of those are imported so they aren’t coming. For six months we couldn’t get a toaster, no toasters,” said South Kirkwood Ace Hardware owner Jeff Hinz.

Despite that, homebuilding and home renovations are on the rise due to low interest rates.

“I think most homeowners are very savvy, they are seeing the same things we are seeing that things are taking longer or that supply is short, but building is still happening all over the nation,” said Todd Freitag owner of Sparling Construction.

Empty shelves are becoming the norm.

“Well get me one. I can’t there aren’t any. And when they run into that over and over it becomes very frustrating,” added Hinz.

Shortages keep happening, but Hinz says he has been fortunate and planned ahead.

Builders and remodelers are also working to make construction efficient.

“We aren’t going to throw that treated framing away, we are going to reuse that deck and modify it as we look to do that addition off the back of their home, because that lumber right now is like titanium,” added Freitag.

Those in the construction industry are trying to predict what the next shortages will be.

Industry analysts expect material shortages to continue for the foreseeable future.

