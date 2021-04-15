Advertisement

Sen. Steve Daines to introduce bill aimed at preventing states from making payments to undocumented migrants

States Senator Steve Daines
States Senator Steve Daines(States Senator Steve Daines Office)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. - United States Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., has announced he will introduce a bill which would stop states from using funds from the recent $1.9 trillion COVID relief package toward undocumented migrants.

The move comes after New York announced it would be providing undocumented migrants close to $2.1 billion, which would be covered by funding from the package.

The senator says it provides an incentive for illegal crossings and punishes taxpayers. If passed, the bill would prohibit states from receiving money from the package if they plan on giving payments to undocumented migrants.

“These illegals from New York would basically get a stimulus check eleven times bigger than a stimulus check a law-abiding, tax-paying American would receive. It’s outrageous,” said Daines.

Senator Steve Daines says the crisis at the southern border has a direct impact on Montana, calling it a northern border state with a southern border crisis. He says in order to fix the crisis, President Biden must secure the border by bringing back policies from the previous administration.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
School bus, vehicle collide on Highway 83
Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Legacy High School senior Abby Johnsrud has been dreaming about prom night since she was a...
Legacy staff makes student’s prom dream come true
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.7% rate; 234 positive; 2 deaths; 34.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Week
Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Week in North Dakota
Increase in MDU gas rates still unclear
Easing insulin prices
Minot woman launches non-profit to ease insulin prices
COVID
Minot State sees decline in COVID-19 cases