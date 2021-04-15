Sen. Steve Daines fires back on Biden gun control orders: ‘This is not the answer’

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The topic of guns and gun control has been debated for decades, now the Biden Administration wants to bypass congress and enact regulations through executive orders for what the president calls a gun and public health crisis.

Opponents of the moves feel this is ineffective and a threat towards the 2nd Amendment.

But for the president, he feels something needs to be done.

“This is an epidemic, for God’s sake. And it has to stop,” President Joe Biden said.

The executive orders the president announced last week include requiring background checks for “ghost guns,” regulating pistol stabilizing braces, and publishing model red flag legislation.

The Administration has pushed for legislation from congress, but a split Senate makes it hard to pass controversial bills and Republicans say this is not the answer.

“We’ve proven that by looking at the cities across America that put in the most restrictive gun control laws, and yet have some of the most violent outcomes,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Daines says the focus on the gun is not the solution and will make things worse.

“The attempt to take guns away from law-abiding citizens will not stop criminals from committing crimes,” Daines said.

Daines says there is no doubt there is a violence problem in America, but fixing it will be on addressing mental health issues and working with families and communities to promote a safe environment.

The most recent legislation in congress, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, passed the house last month, but has an uphill battle in the senate.

