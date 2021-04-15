Advertisement

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.5% rate; 177 positive; 1 death; 35.4% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements

Latest News

Maria Effertz Hanson
COVID-19 pandemic accelerates Department of Commerce’s transition to more remote working
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Holly Jacobs
Minot community looks to support those with Parkinson’s
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia.
White House: Intel on Russian ‘bounties’ on US troops shaky
Guns
Sen. Steve Daines fires back on Biden gun control orders: ‘This is not the answer’