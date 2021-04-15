Project Kindness Part 2: Bismarck girl continues to spread kindness with homeless bags

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few months ago, we told you about some Bismarck families spreading kindness by leaving “super tips” for their servers at local restaurants.

When we first brought you that story, 11-year-old Eva Brooke said she hoped to continue what she called “Project Kindness.”

Brooke is back at it; she’s making what she calls “homeless bags.” It is part of her “Project Kindness, Part Two.”

Eva Brooke is on a mission to fill these bags and get them to people who need them.

“I fill them with lotion, toothbrushes, sunscreen all that stuff,” she explained.

Each bag also includes $5 and a card with a special message from Brooke.

“I write, ‘we’re praying for you’ and then I fold it and put it in the envelope,” she said.

Brooke got this idea a few months ago.

“We saw a homeless person by McDonalds, and I was like, ‘Mom, do we have anything to give him?’ I took out my wallet and gave him a $5 bill,” Brooke recalled.

It was at that moment Brooke knew she wanted to be better prepared. So, every few days, she fills a few bags to keep in her parents’ cars. Then, if she sees someone in need, she’s got something to give them.

“They’re normally very happy and its very heartwarming actually,” said Brooke.

And that’s what motivates Brooke to keep “Project Kindness Part Two” going.

If you’d like to help Eva with her project, you can email her mom at tara@tadabrooke.com.

