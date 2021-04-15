Oil industry leaders concerned about DAPL’s future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil and gas industry leaders were on the edge of their seats Friday, April 9 as they waited for a decision on whether or not the Dakota Access Pipeline could continue operating during the environmental review.

They didn’t quite get the full answer, but it could be coming soon.

Last Friday, instead of ruling on the Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown, Judge James Boasberg said he’d wait ten days before potentially ruling on an injunction. But that doesn’t mean this is necessarily good news for the pipeline.

Supporters of the pipeline are working to convince the judge that there would be negative impacts.

Energy Transfer, the company who built the pipeline, may request another hearing, MHA Nation has already sent a letter to the Army Corps requesting a consultation, and the Industrial Commission has been looking to get more involved as well.

Department of Mineral Resources leaders said this is welcomed as the future of the pipeline looked bleak during its status conference on Friday.

“The tone was not very positive, I have to say that. So a little bit concerning the tone of Judge Boasberg,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

If Judge Boasberg does decide to shut down the pipeline, Lynn Helms said they could lose about 400,000 barrels of oil per day, although it’s difficult to estimate.

He said this would be due to a temporary shut-in as producers find alternative transportation methods for moving their oil.

With Judge Boasberg’s ten day pause, a decision is now expected Monday, April 19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.