North Dakota airline boardings highest since pandemic started

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota airports experienced the highest volume of passengers since the pandemic started.

More than 72,000 passengers flew out of North Dakota airports in March. It’s an increase of more than 21,000 passengers from February.

The volume is still about 32 percent below normal pre-pandemic levels from March of 2019.

Because of the increase in traffic, hiring plans have increased as more flights and seat capacities are added.

The Delta Williston to Minneapolis flight is now also expected to return in June.

