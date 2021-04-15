Advertisement

New generation of Wentz jerseys hit shelves

Carson Wentz Jerzy
Carson Wentz Jerzy(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Scheels has stocked up on the new generation of Carson Wentz jerseys.

A number of fans followed the North Dakota football player as he led his university to multiple championships and moved on to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, he’s with the Indianapolis Colts following an off-season trade.

“I think a lot of people unapologetically cheer for whoever Carson plays for. Whether that be NDSU or Bismarck before. The Eagles before and now the Colts. Wherever Carson goes I think there’s a lot of fans that’ll follow him,” said Cole Krueger, Marketing/Public Relations Leader.

They say a few locations in the state already have the jerseys in, but they can’t release information on how they’re selling.

