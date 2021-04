Murder suspects held on $1 million bond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men charged with murder are back in Bismarck after being arrested in Arizona.

Devante Evans, 26, and Kevin Hartson, 29, both from Detroit, Mich., made their initial appearance in Bismarck Thursday morning.

They are being held on a $1 million bond for shooting and killing Reonardo Alexis, a 26-year-old man from Bismarck, and injuring another 29-year-old man from Bismarck on March 28.

