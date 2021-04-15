Montanan tapped for Bureau of Land Management

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s been reports that President Biden will nominate Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management.

She is a Senior Advisor at the National Wildlife Federation based in Montana and served as a senior aide to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Tester said: “This would be a big deal for Montana and for all Americans who value our public lands and the thousands of good-paying jobs that depend on their responsible stewardship. Tracy Stone-Manning is imminently qualified to take the helm at the Bureau of Land Management at such a critical time for the agency. She understands the complex issues facing the Department, and I know if nominated she’d bring Montana commonsense to land management decisions that will keep our economy thriving.”

Stone-Manning was also former Governor Steve Bullock’s chief of staff.

The BLM manages about 8.3 million acres of public lands and about 47.1 million acres of federal mineral estate in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

