Montana Legislature advances abortion bill

Montana Senate
Montana Senate(Montana Legislature)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTANA (KFYR) - The Montana Senate has endorsed legislation aimed at banning abortion.

It looks to change the state constitution to define life as beginning at conception - which would need voter approval - and a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate. Senators endorsed the bill 30-20 on a second reading, but it will have a third, where it is not expected to reach the needed margin.

Supporters says it is protecting life, while opponents worry it could effectively ban some forms of birth control and, potentially, in vitro fertilization.

Montana already has a law that could charge someone with homicide if they knowingly cause the death of the fetus of another with knowledge that the woman is pregnant.

Lawmakers have passed three other abortion bills this session: one banning abortions after 20 weeks, another requiring pregnant women have the chance to see an ultrasound and hear the heartbeat before undergoing an abortion procedure and a third requiring a medical practitioner to provide medicine-induced abortions in person.

They have yet to go to Governor Greg Gianforte’s desk.

