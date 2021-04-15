Minot woman launches non-profit to ease insulin prices

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot woman is starting a non-profit to connect diabetics who struggle to pay for their insulin with services that could reduce the cost.

Shauna McDowell said got the idea for the project after losing her health insurance and noticing the rise in cost for insulin.

She said per month diabetics can pay more than $2,000 for the medication.

There are certain programs that can reduce that cost, but they can be hard to find.

“What I want to do is help people who don’t know how to fill out the forms, the paperwork, to get with manufacturers to help make this accessible and affordable and a lot of people don’t know how to that especially the elderly,” said McDowell.

4 R Home Thrift store said they will donate any dollar spent over $5 to help McDowell with the start-up cost for the project.

