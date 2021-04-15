Advertisement

Minot woman launches non-profit to ease insulin prices

Easing insulin prices
Easing insulin prices(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot woman is starting a non-profit to connect diabetics who struggle to pay for their insulin with services that could reduce the cost.

Shauna McDowell said got the idea for the project after losing her health insurance and noticing the rise in cost for insulin.

She said per month diabetics can pay more than $2,000 for the medication.

There are certain programs that can reduce that cost, but they can be hard to find.

“What I want to do is help people who don’t know how to fill out the forms, the paperwork, to get with manufacturers to help make this accessible and affordable and a lot of people don’t know how to that especially the elderly,” said McDowell.

4 R Home Thrift store said they will donate any dollar spent over $5 to help McDowell with the start-up cost for the project.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
School bus, vehicle collide on Highway 83
Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Legacy High School senior Abby Johnsrud has been dreaming about prom night since she was a...
Legacy staff makes student’s prom dream come true
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.7% rate; 234 positive; 2 deaths; 34.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Increase in MDU gas rates still unclear
COVID
Minot State sees decline in COVID-19 cases
Bureau of Land Management
Montanan tapped for Bureau of Land Management
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing