Minot State sees decline in COVID-19 cases

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University COVID-19 numbers continue to drop amid their distribution of the vaccine.

The spring semester began with 26 students testing positive for the coronavirus.

As the school year draws to a close three students are currently positive.

Nearly 200 members of the campus community received their vaccination at the school late last month.

“For being well over 200 in the August September period and now just over 55 total in 2021 We are seeing the type of decline we had hoped for,” said MSU Student Affairs Vice President Kevin Harmon.

The next vaccination clinic will take place on April 23 at the MSU Student Center for students and faculty to receive their second dose and the next testing date on April 20th at the MSU Dome.

You can find the MSU COVID Dashboard here.

