Minot Public Schools sets summer middle school schedule

By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Middle Schools in the Minot Public School District recently announced the summer school schedule.

Students who are behind in English and math will be able to take summer classes at Jim Hill Middle School from June 2- 22.

According to Principal Mike Arlien roughly 45 students from each grade level normally participate in summer school.

This year due to an anticipated achievement gap largely impacted by COVID the number of students who will return to class this summer could be even higher.

“This year right now on our list of potential candidates we have more than that,” said Arlien.

Principal Arlien said the district administration is working on how they will support students who may prefer distance learning options.

