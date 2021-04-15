Minot community provides meals for EMS workers

MINOT, N.D. – Organizers behind a Minot Facebook group wanted to give back to the EMS staff in the Magic City this week for everything they’ve been through over the past year, and what they continue to do for the community.

Through donations from the public, the Minot Whiners and Complainers Facebook group gave meals to all 11 Minot EMS locations. It’s an effort to give back to those who help us the most.

One of the meals went to the NorthStar flight paramedic group at Trinity Hospital, who were surprised by the gesture.

“It’s awesome. We love taking care of patients and it’s nice to see some appreciation from that. It was very unexpected, it was very nice,” said Day Grogan, a flight paramedic with NorthStar.

Organizers said they were glad to be able to use the social media page to do some good in the community.

“There’s a lot of drama sometimes on the page. Anytime I can use the page to either spread awareness or do something good, I try to do that. So that always makes me happy,” said Miranda Heisler, organizer of the Facebook group.

If people continue to donate to the cause, Heisler said she would love to keep this going.

