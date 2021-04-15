Minot community looks to support those with Parkinson’s

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota has the third-highest per capita incidence of Parkinson’s disease in the country, that’s according to the Midwest Parkinson’s initiative.

April has been declared Parkinson’s awareness month in the city of Minot.

For Holly Jacobs, Parkinson’s is a part of her everyday life.

She’s the founder of the Shakin’ Parkinson’s Up support group and convinced the city of Minot to formally recognize and raise awareness of the disease.

“I have Parkinson’s, but it’s also important because for me starting the conversation about Parkinson’s and the awareness in the community is key,” said Jacobs.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s can vary and include tremors, slowness of movement difficulty with balance, swallowing and speaking.

Tanya Gillen started one of the first Parkinson’s Exercise Programs in the state two years ago to help those suffering from these symptoms.

“The more we keep our bodies active the more we prevent deterioration or weakness of joints,” said Gillen.

Jacobs says she also plans to help those living with the disease.

“April 17 I have ladies blingo bingo, and this is for the ladies its glitz and glam and all kinds of sparkle,” said Jacobs.

That event on the April 17 takes place at Pink’s Bar & Grill at 3 p.m.

All ticket proceeds go towards the support group.

