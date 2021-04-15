Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Colorado man was seriously hurt when his pickup truck vaulted off a 30-foot cliff Wednesday afternoon south of Watford City.

Investigators said the man was headed northbound on Highway 85 around 5:45 p.m. when his truck left the roadway into the west ditch.

The patrol said he traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing, rolling, and coming to rest on its top.

The man’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.