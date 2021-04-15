Local church asks North Dakotans to pray for rain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a dreary week, but many parts of North Dakota still haven’t received significant moisture.

On Thursday, every county in western in central North Dakota has been upgraded to the extreme drought category.

That’s got some local churches urging everyone to pray for rain this weekend.

Gloria Knoll believes in the power of prayer.

“God has been good to me my whole life,” stated Knoll. “There’s nothing that God can’t do.”

On this day, Knoll gathered with others to pray for rain.

“We are asking God to heal our land and bless us once again,” Knoll explained.

“We can’t control the weather, but I think the best thing we can do is pray,” added Calli Hanson, volunteer coordinator at Legacy United Methodist church.

Pastor Karl Kroger hopes others will join in this prayer. As lead pastor at McCabe United Methodist Church, he’s calling on other churches and other community members to come together in prayer this weekend.

“Take time to pray for our ranchers, our farmers, pray for the heavens to open up. We believe that God hears us, and we believe that God answers our prayers. We believe that miracles are possible,” said Kroger.

So, they’ll continue to bow their heads, patiently and faithfully waiting for answers from above.

There is not a special “Pray for Rain” event planned. Pastor Karl just asks that people take time this weekend to pray for rain, whether in their church or at home.

