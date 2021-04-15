House continues to approve gun legislation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The majority of North Dakota lawmakers have been voting in support of expanding gun rights this legislative session.

Now, the State House has approved two more gun related laws.

An ammunition and firearm shortage has been a concern for some gun owners this year. On April 15, the House approved a study on the matter that would look at the factors contributing to the shortage and what impact that has on North Dakotans.

“The Senate also approved this resolution, but made several amendments on how the ammunition shortage is impacting law enforcement, hunting, military, farmers dealing with predators, and wildlife management,” said Sen. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

The House also passed a bill that would offer firearm and ammunition manufacturers immunity from third-party civil actions.

