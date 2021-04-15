Advertisement

House continues to approve gun legislation

Hunting rifles
Hunting rifles(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The majority of North Dakota lawmakers have been voting in support of expanding gun rights this legislative session.

Now, the State House has approved two more gun related laws.

An ammunition and firearm shortage has been a concern for some gun owners this year. On April 15, the House approved a study on the matter that would look at the factors contributing to the shortage and what impact that has on North Dakotans.

“The Senate also approved this resolution, but made several amendments on how the ammunition shortage is impacting law enforcement, hunting, military, farmers dealing with predators, and wildlife management,” said Sen. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

The House also passed a bill that would offer firearm and ammunition manufacturers immunity from third-party civil actions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.5% rate; 177 positive; 1 death; 35.4% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements

Latest News

Treatment
Treatment
Project Kindness, Part Two
Project Kindness, Part Two
Summer School Schedule
Minot Public Schools sets summer middle school schedule
Carson Wentz Jerzy
New generation of Wentz jerseys hit shelves