District 007 teacher negotiations going slower than expected

Members of the Williston Basin School District 007 school board and representatives of the Williston Education Association (WEA) continue to hash out details amid ongoing teacher negotiations.(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the Williston Basin School District 007 School Board and representatives of the Williston Education Association (WEA) continue to hash out details amid ongoing teacher negotiations. The biggest sticking point is over compensation, specifically salaries and insurance.

Originally, the goal was to have negotiations completed by the end of April, but with concerns of a large drop of taxable valuation and the uncertainty of moves in the state legislature, it looks as though negotiations will continue into May.

“We are making slow progress,” Lead Board Negotiator Thomas Kalil said.

“That’s going to be a difficult task to come and figure out for both sides to figure out how to do that so no teacher makes less money and you have one salary schedule instead of it being split,” WEA lead negotiator Matt Liebel said.

On the matter of sick leave, negotiations hit a snag when the school board went back on wanting teachers to provide a doctor’s note after two days of absence. Board member Heather Wheeler said this will help curb issues where staff take off Friday and Monday without providing documentation, something that happens “frequently.”

“There’s been some data we’ve been looking at and it’s happening quite a lot with some staff. We just want to be able to make sure everyone is getting the same treatment,” Wheeler said.

Both parties agreed to five days last week and signed off on it, meaning it could not be brought back to the table, according to the ground rules. Lead representative Matt Liebel took offense to the move.

“That’s not good faith negotiations,” Liebel said.

Board member Kyle Renner took the blame and apologized.

“That was me throwing out an idea that I should not have,” Renner said.

The sides are scheduled to meet on April 20 and 27.

The 20th is the last day any new proposals can be added to the table.

