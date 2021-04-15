Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
Man seriously hurt when pickup goes off cliff in McKenzie County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.5% rate; 177 positive; 1 death; 35.4% 2x vaccinated
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
“Call me when you’re an American,” Governor Noem takes to Twitter for controversial immigration statements

Latest News

EMS Appreciation
Minot community provides meals for EMS workers
First District Health Unit
What the J&J halt means for rural communities
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Praying for rain
Local church asks North Dakotans to pray for rain