COVID-19 pandemic accelerates Department of Commerce’s transition to more remote working

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last March many people moved to working remotely, including government agencies.

However, some divisions, like the Department of Commerce were already transitioning toward a more remote approach before the pandemic.

COVID-19 just accelerated the process.

The Department of Commerce, while headquartered in Bismarck, has people working remotely in different cities all across the state.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman says they will continue to do so to meet the needs of people across North Dakota, whether that’s community needs or work force needs, while also saving taxpayers money through a reduced footprint in Bismarck.

Community and Economic Development Lead Maria Effertz Hanson has been working remotely in Velva for the State Department of Commerce for almost a year and a half.

So, when COVID-19 hit, moving completely online was not a challenge.

“Instead of me having to drive to Bismarck for a meeting with three people who are in Bismarck I can now set up a meeting and all three of us, or all four of us get online and we can accomplish just as much that way,” said Effertz Hanson.

By having more people in different areas of the state, Leiman says it will save the state approximately $120,000 and another $80,000 in travel expenses a year.

“We’re able to offer more effective and efficient services. We’re able to be more proactive and respond, but at the same time were saving money as a result of this, we’ll call it fully deployed model across the state of North Dakota,” said Leiman.

Along with the budget savings, Leiman says working this way has cause productivity rates to be much higher, due to less distraction and reduced drive time.

Leiman foresees once the pandemic is over the department will continue operating in a hybrid fashion.

Giving office and conference space to those who prefer working in person, along with having others working remotely from different cities across the state.

