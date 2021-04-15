Burgum to receive plan to redraw district lines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Assembly passes their plan to redraw its own district lines.

After the Census, states must redraw legislative district boundaries to ensure each district has an equal number of people.

The state legislature makes the rules for redrawing those lines, and it now includes the provision to make maps available to the public.

There was concern in a previous version of the bill where drafts would be hidden from the public until a public meeting, but now they will be unveiled weeks in advance for the public to see.

“If they didn’t change this, they would’ve picked their voters in secret. This happened 10 years ago in 2011, so it just can’t happen again,” Rick Gion of North Dakota Voters first said.

Skeptics of the previous version of the bill said this version of the procedure is a step in the right direction, but still not perfect.

Legislative leadership said the process will be as open and transparent as possible.

The plans were approved overwhelmingly by both chambers, and now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., for a signature or a veto.

