Body found in Missouri River identified

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man found in the Missouri River Sunday morning as 45-year-old Carlo Touchine.

Touchine was found near a private dock south of the Expressway Bridge in Mandan around 9 a.m. on April 11 when the owner of the property discovered the body.

An autopsy was conducted by a North Dakota State Forensic Examiner. Touchine’s last known address was in Dickinson.

The cause of death is still under investigation but there are no injuries to indicate foul play.

The Mandan Police Department and Mandan Fire Department assisted with the investigation on Sunday.

