The City of Bismarck is proposing a $5.5 million downtown street improvement project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The jury is still out on a road improvement project that could be taking place in downtown Bismarck in 2022.

The City worked with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to acquire federal funding for concrete pavement repair.

The downtown area is the go-to hangout for many Bismarck residents.

“This is definitely our home. If we’re going to go out and eat or we’re going to go shop, we come downtown,” said Bismarck Resident Tiffany Hardy.

But for Tiffany Hardy, getting around one of her favorite spots isn’t always easy.

“I’m on crutches and it’s amazing how much more you see when you have an ailment, such as crutches, and this is short term. There’s a lot of disparities with the curbs themselves. There not even. Some are higher. Some are lower,” said Hardy.

The City plans to fix the problem for both pedestrians and drivers through a new roughly $5.5 million street rehabilitation project.

“There’s a lot of pavement that’s been cracked and dilapidated over the course of time, and this came into our rotational area of somewhere to look at to make those improvements,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

The project would include five major streets.

The primary components of the project include concrete pavement repair, curb extensions, revision of existing existing pedestrian crossings and ADA ramp improvements.

City engineers say the project would mean less construction for years to come.

“It should be a ten to 15 year type of improvement and especially in concrete, you wouldn’t expect to have to go back in this area for the foreseeable future,” said Schell.

Federal funds would cover half the cost. The other half would come from special assessments to the benefiting building owners.

The City Commission will go over the project on April 27. If approved, construction will begin in 2022.

To learn more or share your opinion on the project, visit bismarcknd.gov/streets.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.