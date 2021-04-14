Surrey City Council discusses plan ahead with administrator position

SURREY, N.D. – Surrey city leaders met once again Tuesday night to discuss city staffing going forward.

The meeting comes after the firing of former City Administrator Diane Fugere at their last meeting.

Initially the council discussed refilling that position, but decided it wasn’t needed.

Instead they are moving to hire a deputy auditor to assist with paperwork.

“My feeling is that we have 120 hours of manpower that can’t be done with two people, because I don’t have those kinds of hours to give you guys my life. There’s enough tasks in the office for three people, especially during the spring,” said Anita Trana, Surrey Auditor. The next regular Surrey City Council meeting is on Monday, May 1.

