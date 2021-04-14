Scandinavian Heritage Park prepares for season

MINOT, N.D. – The Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot is gearing up for its season starting in May, and Your News Leader wanted to take a look at how it’s been doing.

The park saw a drop off in some events last year due to the pandemic, but staff said a lot of people still came to walk around the park. They are looking forward to the season this year and a number of school trips that are normally planned to the park in May.

“It’s very important to be mindful of your heritage. You can learn from it, and to keep your children interested also. We have many school tours that come through here toward the end of May. Young children come look through the park and they are very inquisitive,” said Marion Anderson, Office Manager.

The park is funded on donations and memberships. Anderson said they see memberships come and go pretty regularly.

