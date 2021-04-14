Advertisement

Rep. Armstrong says there are solutions to the southern border issues

During Rep. Kelly Armstrong's, R-N.D.
During Rep. Kelly Armstrong's, R-N.D.(Rep. Armstrong’s Communication Team)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s, R-N.D., visit to the southern border, local law enforcement in Eagle Pass, Texas said they spent nearly 70% of their time working on immigration related issues and their resources are depleting.

Local law enforcement in Texas said they need help from the federal government to make policies to fix the issues at the border and provide resources as the problems persist.

“That’s not a group of people that ask for help very often. They’re very resilient. They’re very capable of dealing with their duties with limited resources and long, large areas to cover. They need help,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Rep. Armstrong said he agrees with Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales’ bill which would allocate more funding to improve law enforcement and border patrol’s equipment, technology, and hiring.

Long-term, however, Rep. Armstrong said the Biden administration needs to work with Mexico to help secure the border and fix the United States’ immigration system.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.8% rate; 64 positive; 1 death; 34.2% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Giving Day
Minot State holding ‘Giving Day’ 2021 Wednesday
Watford City Chief Jesse Wellen
Armed with experience, Jesse Wellen is ready to become Watford City’s newest police chief
Williston Public Schools District #1
Masks at Williston Public Schools District #1 no longer required
State Water Commission reactivates program to provide cost-share assistance for livestock producers