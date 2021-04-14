Rep. Armstrong says there are solutions to the southern border issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s, R-N.D., visit to the southern border, local law enforcement in Eagle Pass, Texas said they spent nearly 70% of their time working on immigration related issues and their resources are depleting.

Local law enforcement in Texas said they need help from the federal government to make policies to fix the issues at the border and provide resources as the problems persist.

“That’s not a group of people that ask for help very often. They’re very resilient. They’re very capable of dealing with their duties with limited resources and long, large areas to cover. They need help,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Rep. Armstrong said he agrees with Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales’ bill which would allocate more funding to improve law enforcement and border patrol’s equipment, technology, and hiring.

Long-term, however, Rep. Armstrong said the Biden administration needs to work with Mexico to help secure the border and fix the United States’ immigration system.

