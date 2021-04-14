Advertisement

ND legislature passes bill requiring the state health officer to be a physician

Dr. Nizar Wehbi
Dr. Nizar Wehbi(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will be receiving a bill that changes the qualifications of one of his own cabinet members.

When April turns to May, North Dakota will have seen five individuals serve as North Dakota’s state health officer.

After seeing the difficulty of filling the position, the state legislature passed a bill that changes the rules on who qualifies to fill the position.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed HB 1418, which would require the person serving to be a physician. Not all of the personnel filling the role in the past year have been medical doctors.

“Who we hire as the state health officer needs a little training in public health and background in that discipline, but would have the respect of the public and could do the job that we need,” said Sen. Howard Anderson, R-Turtle Lake.

If the officer isn’t a physician, the state must hire a panel of three physicians to consult with the state health officer.

The bill recently required the officer to be a “licensed physician,” but was amended to remove the “licensed” clause.

Had that amendment not been added, North Dakota’s soon-to-be State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi would not qualify for the position because his licensure expired after years of working in administration.

According to the governor’s office, Wehbi meets the criteria under the amended “physician” version of the bill.

It passed the State Senate 43 – 4 and the State House 87 – 7, which indicates enough votes to overturn a possible veto.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
School bus, vehicle collide on Highway 83
Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.7% rate; 234 positive; 2 deaths; 34.6% 2x vaccinated
Legacy High School senior Abby Johnsrud has been dreaming about prom night since she was a...
Legacy staff makes student’s prom dream come true

Latest News

Routines
Routines
Motivated to be a dispatcher
Motivated to be a dispatcher
Dispatchers have to be ready for anything.
Eighth-grader hopes to become a 911 dispatcher
Drought conditions
Drought conditions continue