ND House passes Transgender Sports Bill after NCAA statement condemns similar bills

Transgender sports
Transgender sports(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House once again passed a modified version of the Transgender Sports bill.

House and Senate members worked out a compromise where the restrictions would take place, but a state study on the effects of the bill would be conducted at the same time.

Some lawmakers are worried the compromise would make studying the effects of the bill too late to correct.

“If we seriously think that it’s great policy, we can look in the interim at some of the other issues and problems and perhaps make a right decision,” said Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo.

Supporters continue to say it’s meant to protect scholarships and opportunities for biological females.

It passed the House 69 – 25, and now goes to the Senate for final approval before the governor.

This vote comes the same week the NCAA released a statement saying it supports transgender college athletes and said it hosts championship games in states where they “can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

North Dakota’s version of the bill carves out college students and applies to primary and secondary schools. The NCAA didn’t say whether North Dakota’s version applies to the statement.

