Minot State holding ‘Giving Day’ 2021 Wednesday

By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University said its Development Foundation is offering an opportunity for supporters to donate to their favorite programs.

The MSU Development Foundation will match 50% on all gifts up to $1,000, as part of its Giving Day. Two years ago, the school raised more than $200,000, but last year the day was canceled due to COVID-19.

Leadership with the university said the event plays an important role in getting funding for pivotal programs at the school.

“This is really meeting a need for our campus and it’s been very successful the first two years of our giving day,” said Rick Hedberg, Minot State Development Foundation Executive Director.

The day officially kicks off at midnight Wednesday and runs until midnight Thursday.

More information on the campaign and how to give back can be found here.

