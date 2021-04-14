Minot man charged in fatal stabbing headed for trial

MINOT, N.D. – A 57-year-old man who pleaded not guilty to an AA-felony murder charge in a May fatal stabbing in Minot will be going forward to trial.

Prosecutors charged Milo Whitetail with murder in the death 43-year-old of Eric Patterson.

Investigators said Patterson was found in the Economy Hotel with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital.

During a pretrial conference Wednesday, the state and defense agreed to move forward with a jury trial.

Whitetail will stand trial near the end of August.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA-felony charge.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.